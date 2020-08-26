UrduPoint.com
75 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:48 PM

The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,466 after registration of 75 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,466 after registration of 75 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here Wednesday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2193 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura, 8 in Rawalpindi,11 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 4 in Multan,1 in Chineot, 1 in Jhang, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur and 2 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 906,336 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,301 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus,the health care department urged the citizens.

