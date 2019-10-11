75 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 5005 In KP
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:07 PM
Around 89 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 5005
According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 75 new cases, 11 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.
The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2155.
The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 143 with 59 new admissions on Friday.
Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 4862.