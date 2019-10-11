UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

75 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 5005 In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

75 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 5005 in KP

Around 89 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 5005

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 89 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 5005.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 75 new cases, 11 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2155.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 143 with 59 new admissions on Friday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 4862.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue

Recent Stories

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

9 minutes ago

Auditors indicate Rs 171 billion sleaze in FBR

1 minute ago

Anti Terrorism Court summons British witnesses for ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates tele-medicine cl ..

1 minute ago

8th National Rescue Challenge starts at ESA

1 minute ago

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Arrives to Congres ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.