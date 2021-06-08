75.5 pct Mongolian adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 1,561,698 Mongolians or 75.5 percent of all Mongolian adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's health ministry said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 1,561,698 Mongolians or 75.5 percent of all Mongolian adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

More than 90 percent of all Mongolian adults have received their first dose, the ministry said.

Under the motto "For a COVID-free summer, let's get vaccinated," Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population or the entire adult population.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia has recorded 67,710 COVID-19 cases and 332 deaths. A total of 54,713 patients have recovered.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020, and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November last year.