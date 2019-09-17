UrduPoint.com
76 More Dengue Cases Reported During 24 Years

As many as 76 more dengue cases were reported from the district during last 24 hours, said District Health Services Preventive services Dr Tahir Rizvi here Tuesday

The DHO told APP that 40 patients were reported from UC-79 which have been already declared epidemic area while 7 patients were reported from Rawal Town ,11 from RCB,2 from CCB,1 from Murree,1 from Gujarkhan and 14 from Potohar town areas which have been shifted to different hospitals of the district including allied hospitals of the city.

The Doctor said all efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather changes.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found. He advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not to panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.

