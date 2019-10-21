76 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 5939 in KP

Around 76 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, taking the total cases of the epidemic to 5939

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Around 76 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, taking the total cases of the epidemic to 5939.

According to a press release of health department issued here, out of 76 new cases, 33 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2373.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 5787.