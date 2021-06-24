76% teachers, 62% non-teaching staff vaccinated in KP

The process to vaccinate the teaching and non-teaching staff at educational institutions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The process to vaccinate the teaching and non-teaching staff at educational institutions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued on Thursday.

According to the education Department around 76 percent of the teaching staff had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

It said an intensive vaccination procedure was underway at educational institutions as 76 percent teachers and 62 percent non-teaching staff had so far been vaccinated.

The reason behind vaccination was to protect the teachers, students and other staff from coronavirus infection.

The department hoped that vaccination of entire staff would be completed as soon as possible.