773,518 children vaccinated against measles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Authority, Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said on Tuesday said that 773,518 children were vaccinated against measles during first six days of 12-day anti-measles drive in the district.

Talking to APP here, he said that 67,298 children had so far been vaccinated in Bhera tehsil, 76,448 in Bhalwal, 96,853 in Kotmomin, 71,419 in Sahiwal tehsil, 74,317 in Shahpur, 79,095 in Sillanwali, and 322,089 in tehsil Sargodha.

CEO Health added that the teams searched for 31218 unavailable children and vaccinated them, while 1450 'zero dose' children were also vaccinated against measles.