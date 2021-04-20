7745 people received Covid-19 vaccination in last 24 hours

The Health Department on Monday said that total 7745 people received Coronavirus vaccination during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Health Department on Monday said that total 7745 people received Coronavirus vaccination during last 24 hours.

Atleast day of the vaccine 50061 Health Care Workers given first dose sine start of the vaccination process in the province.

Atleast, 703 HCWs received second in last 24 hours with total 29142 HCWs administered second dose till date.

So far, 95592 Senior Citizens have been vaccinated since the start of vaccination with 1975 vaccinated on Sunday.

Total 17554 senior citizens have received second dose till date with 3623 vaccinated in last 24 hours.

The number of senior citizens vaccinated for Cansino dose so far is 3452.