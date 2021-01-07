UrduPoint.com
777 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths Reported Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:18 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 19 lives in the last 24 hours, while 777 new cases of coronavirus were reported during this period across the Punjab province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 19 lives in the last 24 hours, while 777 new cases of coronavirus were reported during this period across the Punjab province.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 142,835 with the new cases while the total deaths were recorded at 4,203 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 444 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, three in Sheikhupura, nine in Nankana Sahib, 71 in Rawalpindi, two in Attock, three in Jhelum, one each in Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin, three in Hafizabad, seven in Sialkot, three in Narowal, 17 in Gujrat, 40 in Faisalabad,16 in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Jhang, 12 in Chineot, 13 in Sargodha, one in Mianwali, 25 in Multan, eight in Khanewal, one in Vehari, 15 in Layyah, 40 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Bahawalpur, four in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Rajanpur, one each in Pakpattan and Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,551,075 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 129,102 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

According to the P&SHD, services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for the COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 420 beds had been occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients and 357 ventilators were in use currently.

So far 2,896 healthcare workers got infected while performing their duties.

The department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. They should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus.

