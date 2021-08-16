78 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Another 78 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Another 78 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 1,563 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

The total active cases in Faisalabad reached 892, while recoveries 20,992.

As many as 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the District Headquaters (DHQ) Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present 104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 33 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 429 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.