787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 787 people above 60 years of age were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

District health officer Dr Sajjad Gillani said that first shot of corona vaccine had been given to 2,382 front line health workers while 887 front line health workers had also got second dose of corona vaccine in the district.

He urged the people above 60 years of age to get themselves registered by sending their CNICs at 1166 and get vaccinated free of cost from vaccination centres.