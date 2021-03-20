UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

787 People Above 60 Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara

As many as 787 people above 60 years of age were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 787 people above 60 years of age were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

District health officer Dr Sajjad Gillani said that first shot of corona vaccine had been given to 2,382 front line health workers while 887 front line health workers had also got second dose of corona vaccine in the district.

He urged the people above 60 years of age to get themselves registered by sending their CNICs at 1166 and get vaccinated free of cost from vaccination centres.

Related Topics

From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

3 minutes ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

1 minute ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into strug ..

3 minutes ago

Govt establishes 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration p ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.