788 Suspected Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:57 PM

788 suspected cases of Dengue reported in Punjab on Thursday

No new confirmed case of Dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :No new confirmed case of Dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday , 788 suspected cases of Dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 45 cases of Dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 42 patients were discharged after recovery and currently 3 patients of Dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to Dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvas from 12,126places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measuresand keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

