UrduPoint.com

79 Corona Patients Admitted At Peshawar Teaching Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:33 PM

79 corona patients admitted at Peshawar teaching hospitals

Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim on Thursday informed that a total of 11 coronavirus infected patients were under treatment at the hospital of which two were at the ICU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim on Thursday informed that a total of 11 coronavirus infected patients were under treatment at the hospital of which two were at the ICU.

During the last 24 hours, he said two coronavirus patients were brought to the hospital adding the hospital was providing the best possible medical cover to the COVID patients.

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) said 23 patients with coronavirus infection were admitted at the hospital where a total of 122 beds have been reserved for such patients.

At the KTH a total of 28 ventilators have been reserved for coronavirus patients where two such patients were admitted at the ICU while 14 such patients were in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Three new patients of coronavirus were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours, the KTH administration informed.

According to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) administration, a total of 48 coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital wherein eleven were on ventilators.

The administration said six new patients were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours while six were discharged after recovering from the infection.

The administration further informed that no expiry was reported from the corona infection during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Reading From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

10 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

25 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Ku ..

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

2 minutes ago
 Nine dead in Dominican Republic plane crash: airli ..

Nine dead in Dominican Republic plane crash: airline

2 minutes ago
 No postponement planned despite Browns Covid surge ..

No postponement planned despite Browns Covid surge: Goodell

2 minutes ago
 New York's Met Opera demands boosters for musician ..

New York's Met Opera demands boosters for musicians, public

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.