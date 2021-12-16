79 corona patients admitted at Peshawar teaching hospitals

Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim on Thursday informed that a total of 11 coronavirus infected patients were under treatment at the hospital of which two were at the ICU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim on Thursday informed that a total of 11 coronavirus infected patients were under treatment at the hospital of which two were at the ICU.

During the last 24 hours, he said two coronavirus patients were brought to the hospital adding the hospital was providing the best possible medical cover to the COVID patients.

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) said 23 patients with coronavirus infection were admitted at the hospital where a total of 122 beds have been reserved for such patients.

At the KTH a total of 28 ventilators have been reserved for coronavirus patients where two such patients were admitted at the ICU while 14 such patients were in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Three new patients of coronavirus were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours, the KTH administration informed.

According to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) administration, a total of 48 coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital wherein eleven were on ventilators.

The administration said six new patients were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours while six were discharged after recovering from the infection.

The administration further informed that no expiry was reported from the corona infection during the last 24 hours.