79 Corona Patients Admitted In KTH: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

79 corona patients admitted in KTH: Spokesperson

79 corona patients were admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, said the Spokesperson on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :79 corona patients were admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, said the Spokesperson on Tuesday.

He said that the numbers of coronavirus patients at KTH reduced to 79 as total 106 beds have been allocated for Corona patients at hospital.

He said that 18 patients were being treated at ICU while 39 patients at HDU. One patient died of coronavirus during last 24 hours.

More Stories From Health

