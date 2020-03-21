UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:35 PM

794 screening process of Zaireen completed: Khamisani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The screening process of 794 Zaireen brought to quarantine center of Labour Colony, Sukkur, from Taftan border was completed on Friday night while their blood samples were sent to Aga Khan Lab.

Along with the 794 pilgrims, 47 member staff of the 15 passenger buses used for transporting them from Taftan to the quarantine centre and Rangers personnel were tested for coronavirus.

Furthermore, 83 Zaireen were processed at the quarantine centre at Arija Campus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, told Medical Suprintendent (MS) Mahar Medical College hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Saturday.

More Stories From Health

