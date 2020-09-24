799 new coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 7,388 as 799 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 7,388 as 799 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Five corona patients , who were under treatment in hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 103 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Record 42,299 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 18,360 in Sindh, 11,053 in Punjab, 4,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,149 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,333 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 561 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 294,392 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 308,217 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,591, Balochistan 14,765, GB 3,572, ICT 16,288, KP 37,470, Punjab 98,686 and Sindh 134,845.

About 6,437 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,471 in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 181 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 83 in GB and 70 in AJK, died on Wednesday.

A total of 3,306,515 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 872 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.