UrduPoint.com

80 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

80 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 80 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 80 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 45 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 20 in Rawalpindi, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad and Jhelum, Multan, Sialkot while one each in Bhawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura and Vehari.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases have reached 443,104, besides 424,888 patients who have fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,196 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,020. He said that 14,732 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.37 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.5 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 per cent, Faisalabad 0.3pc, Rawalpindi 0.8pc and Multan 0.7pc.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Sialkot Sheikhupura Jhelum Pakpattan Vehari From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

4 minutes ago
 37,957 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

37,957 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavr ..

EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavrov Meeting - Commission

10 minutes ago
 Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His ..

Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His Country Next Year

10 minutes ago
 Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due t ..

Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due to New Coronavirus Variant - Pu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.