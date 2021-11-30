80 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 80 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 80 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 45 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 20 in Rawalpindi, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad and Jhelum, Multan, Sialkot while one each in Bhawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura and Vehari.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases have reached 443,104, besides 424,888 patients who have fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,196 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,020. He said that 14,732 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.37 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.5 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 per cent, Faisalabad 0.3pc, Rawalpindi 0.8pc and Multan 0.7pc.