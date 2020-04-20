UrduPoint.com
80 New COVID-19 Suspects Traced,one Tested Positive In AJK

Mon 20th April 2020

As many as 80 more new suspects of corona virus were registered and tested in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, the State Health authorities have said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : As many as 80 more new suspects of corona virus were registered and tested in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, the State Health authorities have said.

At the same time, with the emerging of one new case of coronavirus belonging to Bagh district during last 24 hours the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases surge to 49 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK Health department said.

In its updated report about the pandemic situation in AJK till Monday issued Monday evening the Health Department said that 16 patients had been fully recovered so far � of these 09 have so far been discharged from the different health facilities in AJK.

After emerging of one new case tested positive the tally rose to 49 on Monday.

Nine out of 16 of the Corona virus hit persons in AJK have so far been discharged following complete recovery. Those discharged included 03 from DHQ Hospital Mirpur, and one patient discharged from CMH Rawlakot and 05 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher following completely recovery. Thus a total of 33 suspects tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving to the recovery so far.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 1355 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 1261 have reached.Of these a total of 49 of the suspects were tested positive till Monday � of whom 16 were completely cured.

All rest of 1212 suspects were tested negative.

Results of the tests of only 94 suspects are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

Since a total of 16 out of a total 49 suspects were so far recovered, rest of 33 suspects tested positive across AJK were receiving treatment including 03 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 10 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and 08 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 07 in Palandri DHQ hospital and one in the State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and 03 in tehsil Headquarter hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District) and only one in DHQ Hospital Bagh, the updated breakup of the so far situation of the deadly virus said.

AJK govt. has established 60 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital, CMH Rawalakot and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing according to the schedule.

The State Health Department Staffers teams have been camped at all exit / entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the State Health authorities.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the nearest isolation center for Medicare, the state health authorities statement said.

