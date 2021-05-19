UrduPoint.com
80 Percent Work On Mother And Child Hospital Completed; Sh Rasheed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

80 percent work on Mother and Child Hospital completed; Sh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that 80 percent construction work of Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH)has been completed while remaining hopefully would be completed within six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that 80 percent construction work of Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH)has been completed while remaining hopefully would be completed within six months.

Talking to the media during a visit alongwith Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan to inspect the ongoing work at the site, he said the 400-bed hospital will be the first state-of-the-art facility of its kind in the country to have modern cancer treatment centre.

The minister said two city mega projects include Nullah Leh and Mother and Child hospital would be completed soon.

Rasheed said that to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, a public meeting would be held at Lal Haveli with strict observance to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Friday to highlight the Zionist cruelties being carried out against the innocent Palestinian Muslims.

The minister on the occasion termed the latest visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia as highly productive and said relations with Saudi Arabia have attained its stature during PTI tenure.

