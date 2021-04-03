UrduPoint.com
800 Senior Citizens Vaccinated Against Covid-19 So Far : DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said more than 800 senior citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus so far at corona vaccination centre here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said more than 800 senior citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus so far at corona vaccination centre here.

During a visit of the vaccination centre on Saturday, Agha Sherazi said that vaccine was being administered to senior citizens in order to protect them from the deadly virus.

He said the recent wave of the virus was more dangerous as compared to the first two waves,adding that as per directives of the provincial government, the district administration initiated different measures for the safety and protection of citizens.

He urged masses to strictly observe anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

