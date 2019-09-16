UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

81 More Dengue Patients Reported In The District Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

81 more dengue patients reported in the district Rawalpindi

District Health Services Preventive services Dr Tahir Rizvi Monday informed that 81 more dengue cases were reported from the district during last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :District Health Services Preventive services Dr Tahir Rizvi Monday informed that 81 more dengue cases were reported from the district during last 24 hours.

The DHO told APP that 34 cases were reported from UC-79 which have already been declared epidemic area while 8 cases were reported from Rawal Town ,11 from Cantt,1 from Taxila, and 22 from Potohar town areas which have been shifted to different hospitals of the district including allied hospitals of the city.

The Doctor said all efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather changes.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found. He advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not to panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Doctor Rawalpindi Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Imam batting on 111 in Balochistan’s 193-3

9 minutes ago

Campaign launched to create awareness about dengue ..

1 minute ago

Still no viable Brexit proposals from UK, EU says ..

1 minute ago

Two held for having illegal weapons in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

100 transgenders get toolkits, certificates on com ..

4 minutes ago

Non-resident envoys of five countries present cred ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.