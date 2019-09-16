81 more dengue patients reported in the district Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :District Health Services Preventive services Dr Tahir Rizvi Monday informed that 81 more dengue cases were reported from the district during last 24 hours.

The DHO told APP that 34 cases were reported from UC-79 which have already been declared epidemic area while 8 cases were reported from Rawal Town ,11 from Cantt,1 from Taxila, and 22 from Potohar town areas which have been shifted to different hospitals of the district including allied hospitals of the city.

The Doctor said all efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather changes.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found. He advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not to panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.