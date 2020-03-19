819 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chinese mainland

A total of 819 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from the hospital Wednesday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 819 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from the hospital Wednesday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

Altogether 70,420 patients had been discharged from the hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report Thursday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 80,928 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,245 people had died of the disease.