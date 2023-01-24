UrduPoint.com

8207 Patients Treated During Power Breakdown At LGH

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 07:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The administration of Lahore General Hospital continued providing medical treatment to patients in all departments of the hospital uninterruptedly during the technical failure in electricity transmission across the country.

As many as 8207 patients were treated in the emergency and OPD during this breakdown and 264 operations, 952 x-rays, 182 CT scans, 430 ultrasounds, 231 ECGs, 19 endoscopy and 5 stone dissolution procedures (Lithotripsy) were also performed in the hospital on January 23.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, while appreciating the high performance of LGH's administration, announced to award certificates of appreciation to MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam and Electrical Engineer Zafar Mukhtar. He praised the doctors, nurses and paramedics for discharging their duties in a good manner and performing their duties with professional dedication, while 9 generators were continuously remained functional for 14 hours on Monday for the electricity supply.

Prof. Al-Fareed said that there is no substitute of human life and all available resources must be used to save the precious lives of patients and the hospital administration and health professionals are able to achieve their goals which is a source of satisfaction for all of them.

MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam briefed the Principal PGMI that he himself supervised all the working of the hospital during this breakdown. He further maintained that through best team work they were able to continue in such an unusual situation and under his leadership, smooth and timely treatment to the patients will be ensured in future as well. Prof. Al-Fareed congratulated MS and his team for continuing work in LGH and timely completion of all tests including operations during this electric supply interruption.

