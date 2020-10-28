UrduPoint.com
825 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 14 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:39 PM

825 new Coronavirus cases reported; 14 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 11,627 as 825 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 11,627 as 825 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fourteen corona patients, 13 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 98 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 29,477 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 8,860 in Sindh, 11,056 in Punjab, 3,955 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,023 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 838 in Balochistan, 181 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 564 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 311,814 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 330,200 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,889, Balochistan 15,859, GB 4,200, ICT 19,300, KP 39,189, Punjab 103,314 and Sindh 144,449.

About 6,759 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,604 Sindh among four of them died in hospital where one out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,342 in Punjab six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 1,271 in KP where one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 214 in ICT one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 149 in Balochistan, 92 in GB among one of them died in hospital on Tuesday and 87 in AJK.

A total of 4,347,155 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 894 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

