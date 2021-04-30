UrduPoint.com
83 Deaths, 2296 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:46 PM

83 deaths, 2296 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

As many as 2296 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday,while the pandemic claimed 83 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,410

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2296 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday,while the pandemic claimed 83 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,410.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 301,114.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,085 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,25 in Kasur,28 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,150 in Rawalpindi,16 in Attock,14 in Jehlum,10 in Chakwal,56 in Gujranwala,16 in Hafizabad,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,20 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat,193 in Faisalabad,47 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,24 in Jhang,122 in Sargodha,14 in Mianwali,9 in Khushab,27 in Bhakkar,127 in Multan,21 in Vehari,10 in Khanewal,25 in Lodharan,15 in Muzaffargarh,31 in Dera Ghazi Khan,16 in Layyah, 14 in Rajanpur,68 in Rahimyar Khan,48 in Bahawalpur,16 Bahawalnagar,12 in Okara,7 in Pakpatan and 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,586,967 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 243,463 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

