83 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 5414 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 83 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 5414.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 83 new cases, 35 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2238.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 162 with 71 new admissions on Friday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 5252.