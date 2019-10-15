UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

83 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 5414 In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

83 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 5414 in KP

Around 83 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 5414

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 83 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 5414.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 83 new cases, 35 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2238.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 162 with 71 new admissions on Friday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 5252.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue

Recent Stories

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

58 minutes ago

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

59 minutes ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

1 hour ago

Prime Minister embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia fo ..

23 seconds ago

'Approval of University of agriculture faisalabad ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.