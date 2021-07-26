UrduPoint.com
833,767 People Vaccinated Against Corona In Faisalabad

Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:59 PM

As many as 833,767 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 634,204 citizens were injected first dose while 155,379 were given second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 27,232 health workers were also injected first dose while 16,952 received second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 73,943 first doses and 42,296 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were getting coronavirus vaccine doses.

People can get themselves vaccinated from the vaccination centres set up the Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he said.

He further said that timing of vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabadcenter which would remain open round the clock.

