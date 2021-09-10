UrduPoint.com

84,000 People Get Anti-Covid Jabs At CDA Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:46 PM

84,000 people get anti-Covid jabs at CDA hospital

At least 84,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 84,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital.

The vaccinated people included CDA staff, frontline health workers as well as other citizens, said its spokesman on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said around 80 per cent staff of the authority including their families have been inoculated Covid-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the Federal civic agency had also set up a separate centre at fire brigade to facilitate its 18,000 employees in getting vaccinated, he added.

He said the CDA Hospital had become a major healthcare centre in the city and two new blocks were also near completion there.

Recently, the CDA board also decided to set up a Cochlear Implant Centre at the CDA Hospital, he maintained.

/395

Related Topics

Fire Capital Development Authority Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Blundell, Tickner and Bracewell excited for first ..

Blundell, Tickner and Bracewell excited for first Pakistan tour

6 minutes ago

Malala says mere statements of Taliban for women’s rights are not sufficient

6 minutes ago
 Lebanon cabinet formed after 13-month wait: offici ..

Lebanon cabinet formed after 13-month wait: official

2 minutes ago
 Cattle breeders advised to buy registered feed for ..

Cattle breeders advised to buy registered feed for animals

2 minutes ago
 Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one- ..

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one-hour after polling ends

25 minutes ago
 Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration ..

Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration Approved on Basis of 28 Progra ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.