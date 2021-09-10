84,000 people get anti-Covid jabs at CDA hospital

At least 84,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 84,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital.

The vaccinated people included CDA staff, frontline health workers as well as other citizens, said its spokesman on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said around 80 per cent staff of the authority including their families have been inoculated Covid-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the Federal civic agency had also set up a separate centre at fire brigade to facilitate its 18,000 employees in getting vaccinated, he added.

He said the CDA Hospital had become a major healthcare centre in the city and two new blocks were also near completion there.

Recently, the CDA board also decided to set up a Cochlear Implant Centre at the CDA Hospital, he maintained.

