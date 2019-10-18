UrduPoint.com
85 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 5789 In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:48 PM

Around 85 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 5789

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 85 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 5789.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 85 new cases, 24 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2313.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 177 with 56 new admissions on Friday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 5612.

