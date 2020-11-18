850 people facilitated at free medical camp by Sindh Rangers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 850 people including senior citizens, women and children availed the free medical examination facility at the free medical camp organized by Sindh Rangers Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Around 360 different laboratory tests were also performed during the medical camp, organized at Mehran Town Korangi here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Rangers.