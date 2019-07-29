85,000 deserving families to avail Sehat health card facilities in capital

As many as 85,000 deserving families in the federal capital will avail quality healthcare services under the Sehat health card scheme for medical treatment of various diseases from the empaneled hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 85,000 deserving families in the Federal capital will avail quality healthcare services under the Sehat health card scheme for medical treatment of various diseases from the empaneled hospitals.

According to an official of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, a wide range of free medical and surgical indoor services would be provided, including heart surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis, maternity, transplant and other medical and surgical services from the public and private hospitals of their choice across the country.

He said presently there was a burden on the government hospitals in the federal capital which would be reduced with full launch of the scheme.

The official said the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would be responsible for real time monitoring as the entry would be mentioned when the card would be used.

He said an estimated amount of Rs 720,000 would be used by a card holder family as insurance for treatment of various diseases.

He said under the programme, an amount of Rs 1,000 would be given as transport charges for patients and medicines for up to five days while Rs 10,000 would also be given for funeral in case of the death of patient.

The official said on transparent tender winning, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan would manage the treatment of holders of Sehat cards in different hospitals.

He said there was a plan to ensure enrolling over 15 million families (over 80 million individuals) to get benefit from the scheme in all districts of the country. He said the government had been trying to make every countryman a card holder in order to have best healthcare delivery system in the country.

The official said the health insurance cards would be given to the needy people across the country, including four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

He said the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) had the data of people having less than $3 per day income and the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) had collected their data.

He said the government had already paid an amount of Rs 800 million to the State Life Insurance for continuation of the programme and there would be no issue of funds for the programme in future also.

He said in first phase, the deserving people would be invited to receive health cards while in next phase the government would deliver health cards to the deserving at their home address.

He said the government had decided to include working class, including tjournalists' community in health insurance coverage.

He said that those living below the poverty line would benefit from the health scheme. As per the vision of the prime minister, health sector was being given top priority and work had been expedited to bring improvement in it, he added.

The official said around 30 million deserving people would be issued health cards by February 2020. He added the government had also planned to provide modern facilities to the disabled people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of National Health Services had initiated its procurement process through which an insurance company was hired and contracted out for the implementation of the Health Cards scheme for next three years.

Technical bids of the interested and shortlisted insurance companies were reviewed by a specially notified high powered evaluation committee while the submitted financial bids were opened publicly and in front of national wide media and procurement results were announced in December 2018.