856 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Capital

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 04:02 PM

856 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

Health officials on Monday said that 856 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Health officials on Monday said that 856 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 1,497 cases were reported on Sunday while 892 cases were reported on Saturday.

He said so far 118,292 cases were reported from the federal capital and 976 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 108,884 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, the government has waived off the booster shots fee for those visiting abroad, and now they can get free booster while showing their documents. This booster was already free for the general public.

On the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants. The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

