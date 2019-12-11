UrduPoint.com
862,850 Children To Be Administered Polio Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:26 PM

A five-day polio drive is going to be held in Rawalpindi district from December 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A five-day polio drive is going to be held in Rawalpindi district from December 16.

During the campaign 2,353 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 862,850 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas Wednesday informed.

She said 2,353 polio teams, 228 zonal supervisors and allied and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

She said all possible steps have been taken by the department concerned to make the campaign a success.

"37 transit centers have also been set up to administer the drops," she added.

She said sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

She urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved." she said.

