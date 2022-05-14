UrduPoint.com

866 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 12:35 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :A total of 866 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,006 as of Friday.

