88 new Coronavirus cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday recorded 88 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of current cases to 567 in the province.

According to the Health Department, of the total current active cases, 57 had recovered and two died during the last 24 hours. Since the pandemic broke out, the province registered a total of 39277 cases and 37437 of them had recovered so far.