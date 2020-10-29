UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

88 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:36 PM

88 new Coronavirus cases reported in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday recorded 88 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of current cases to 567 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday recorded 88 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of current cases to 567 in the province.

According to the Health Department, of the total current active cases, 57 had recovered and two died during the last 24 hours. Since the pandemic broke out, the province registered a total of 39277 cases and 37437 of them had recovered so far.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died

Recent Stories

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

4 minutes ago

First lady urges women to take breast cancer serio ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition loses key seats in vote marred ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Convoy With Medicin ..

4 minutes ago

Colombia Extends Selective Isolation Amid COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.