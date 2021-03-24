UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

89 Cops Contract COVID-19 In Ten Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

89 cops contract COVID-19 in ten days

Around 6339 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, with 89 new cases reported in last seven days, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 6339 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, with 89 new cases reported in last seven days, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

He said that currently 80 officers and personnel were under treatment while 6235 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational institutions to remain close till Apri ..

1 minute ago

Raiwand land case: LHC grants interim bail to Mary ..

1 minute ago

Agri industry upgrade may help reduce Pak-China tr ..

1 minute ago

'Nowhere to go': Soviet-era aircraft museum faces ..

4 minutes ago

Eurozone economy returns to growth as Germany revs ..

4 minutes ago

In Nigeria, new Chinese-built train takes the stra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.