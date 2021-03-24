89 cops contract COVID-19 in ten days

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 6339 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, with 89 new cases reported in last seven days, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

He said that currently 80 officers and personnel were under treatment while 6235 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.