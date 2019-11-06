896, 977 children to be administered anti-polio drops

More than 896,000 children under five years of age would be received anti-polio drops during a five day drive which would commence in the entire district from November 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 896,000 children under five years of age would be received anti-polio drops during a five day drive which would commence in the entire district from November 11.

Talking to APP,Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority,Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that 2181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 896, 977 children less than five years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain said that 287 fixed centers and transit points have been designated for the purpose. Moreover, he added that 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area incharges have also been deployed for it.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

The Incharge urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved."He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment board areas of Rawalpindi