UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

896, 977 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:06 PM

896, 977 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Rawalpindi

More than 896,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day drive, which would commence in the entire district from November 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :More than 896,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day drive, which would commence in the entire district from November 25.

Talking to APP, in-charge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that 2181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 896, 977 children less than five years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Hussain said that 287 fixed centers and transit points have been designated for the purpose.

Moreover, he said that 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area in-charges have also been deployed for it. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

The in-charge urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved." He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment board areas of Rawalpindi.

Hussain said around 2100 children those were missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home etc during the previous campaign concluded on November 15 would be covered during the drive being commenced from Nov 25.

Related Topics

Polio Rawalpindi November From

Recent Stories

8 POs among 40 suspects arrested in Bannu

4 minutes ago

Central Asian leaders to gather in Uzbekistan for ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Creating Russia's National Arms Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Says Count ..

5 minutes ago

In first big speech, ECB's Lagarde tells Europe to ..

17 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.