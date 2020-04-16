UrduPoint.com
9 Corona Patients Recovered, No New Case Reported In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : No new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to the AJK State Health Department, a total of nine COVID-19 patients had recovered while 95 more suspects, who were tested negative for the contagious disease, were discharged from various quarantine centers during the last 48 hours.

With the recovery of nine out of total 46, 37 coronavirus patients were under treatment at various AJK hospitals, including 10 in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bhimbher, nine at Isolation Center in New City Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, eight at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, seven at DHQ Hospital Palandri, and one each at DHQ Hospital Kotli, State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District).

Those discharged after recovery included five from District Headquarters (DHQ) Bhimbher, three from DHQ Hospital Mirpur and one from CMH Rawlakot.

The health authorities said the tests of a total of 1,135 suspects had been conducted so far, 1,015 of them were diagnosed negative and 46 positive for the coronavirus. Test results of only 74 suspects were still awaited.

It may be added that some 60 quarantine centers have been established acorss the Azad Jammu Kashmir, while PCR tests are being carried out at Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad. CMH Rawalakot will also start conducting tests next week.

