9 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Lady Reading Hospital

The number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital Saturday risen to nine, Spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men here

He said all arrangements have been made to deal with any untoward incident during the Local Government election, however, separate arrangements have been made to deal with any emergency.

He said a total of nine corona patients are under treatment in the hospital with two patients admitted in ICU.

