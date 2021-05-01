UrduPoint.com
90 Deaths, 2068 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:56 PM

90 deaths, 2068 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Saturday

As many as 2068 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 90 lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,500

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :As many as 2068 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 90 lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,500.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 303,182.

The P&SHD confirmed that 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,11 in Kasur, 25 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib,161 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 3 in Chakwal, 40 in Gujranwala, 6 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin,18 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal,14 in Gujrat,109 in Faisalabad,12 in Toba Tek Singh,18 in Chineot, 58 in Jhang,108 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 21 in Bhakkar, 236 in Multan,14 in Vehari, 25 in Khanewal, 3 in Lodharan, 4 in Muzaffargarh, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan,13 in Layyah,14 in Rajanpur, 59 in Rahimyar Khan, 88 in Bahawalpur,19 Bahawalnagar, 8 in Okara,42 in Pakpatan and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,605,929 tests for COVID-19 so far while 247,050 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use facemask.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the people.

