90 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast 90 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, among those 90 cases, 74 were registered in Kashmir valley, 13 in Jammu and two in Ladakh region.

Forty-three cases were recorded from Srinagar, six from Baramulla, 10 from Budgam, one from Pulwama, three from Kupwara, two from Islamabad, three from Bandipora, four from Ganderbal, two from Kulgam, six in Jammu district, two each in Doda, Kathua and Reasi, one in Kishtwar and three in Leh districts, KMS said.