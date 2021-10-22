UrduPoint.com

90 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:44 PM

90 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in IIOJK

Atleast 90 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast 90 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, among those 90 cases, 74 were registered in Kashmir valley, 13 in Jammu and two in Ladakh region.

Forty-three cases were recorded from Srinagar, six from Baramulla, 10 from Budgam, one from Pulwama, three from Kupwara, two from Islamabad, three from Bandipora, four from Ganderbal, two from Kulgam, six in Jammu district, two each in Doda, Kathua and Reasi, one in Kishtwar and three in Leh districts, KMS said.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Jammu Srinagar Media From

Recent Stories

Russia-Greece History Year Extended to 2022 Due to ..

Russia-Greece History Year Extended to 2022 Due to Pandemic - Upper House Speake ..

3 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype arou ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype around clash between Pakistan and ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Turkey to launch joint film production ve ..

Pakistan,Turkey to launch joint film production venture to highlight Islamic val ..

3 minutes ago
 Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

7 minutes ago
 Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp a ..

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.