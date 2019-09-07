UrduPoint.com
90 Per Cent Oral Cancer Cases Linked To Tobacco Use

Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:27 PM

90 per cent oral cancer cases linked to tobacco use

More than 90% oral cancer cases reported at hospitals across the country are linked to tobacco use, said Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Professor of otorhinolaryngology here on Saturday

Addressing an awareness session on oral health, organized for the Karachi traffic police officials, he said the harmful effects of tobacco abuse can take upto 20 to 25 years to manifest its deadly implications.

Dr Marium Azfar, In charge Community Dentistry programme at Jinnah Sindh Medical University, supplementing her senior colleagues said chewing of harmful substances lead to minor gum diseases in the initial phase which but gradually lead to cancers.

She stressed upon the need for individual responsibility in spreading awareness of the harmful effects of chewing substances like tobacco, betel leaf, gutka, and niswar etc.

The SSP - Traffic (South), Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi on the occasion acknowledged that lack of awareness regarding the deadly effects of chewing betel leaf, gutka, betel nut and other substances has put a large portion of population at high risk.

He thanked the university for arranging the awareness session and urged the cops to adopt healthy habits.

The session organized by JSMU Student Council in collaboration with the Department of Community Dentistry also included oral checkups of the traffic police staff.

Dean, Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences, Professor Kefi Iqbal and its principal, Prof Dr. Zubair Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

Student Council representatives Moiz Ahmed, Asad Hussain Malik, Kiran Abbas, Abdul Moeed and Shaji Naveed assisted the faculty in oral check ups.

The event was part of the JSMU's Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences outreach programme which aims to spread awareness about oral health.

