910 Lahore police personnel affected by COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that 910 officers of the Lahore police have so far been affected by COVID-19.

Out of them, 728 police officers have joined their duties after recovery, he added.

A spokesperson said on Saturday that 177 police officers, affected by COVID-19, were still quarantined at their homes. Those affected include two DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, seven SPs, 22 DSPs, 28 inspectors, 104 sub-inspectors, 78 ASIs, 14 senior traffic wardens, 145 traffic wardens, along with junior and senior clerks.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore police, being the front-line soldiers in war the against COVID-19, was playing crucial role to protect citizens from the virus. Citizens have been directed to enter the police facilitation centres, driving testing centres and all the offices of Lahore police after wearing safety masks and following the precautionary measures.