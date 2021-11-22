92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Another 92 people fell victim to dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that out of 92 cases 70 dengue cases were reported from Lahore.

He explained that 6 dengue patients were reported from Gujranwala, 3 each from Rawalpindi and Kasur, 2 from Faisalabad, one each from Attock, Chiniot, Jhang, Jehlum, Narowal, Pakpattan and Sargodha.

So far this year, 120 deaths due to dengue fever were reported from all over Punjab.

During last 24 hours, 2 deaths were reported all over the province that were from Lahore.

Similarly, 23,687 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province this year while 17,097 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore and a total of 1,255 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 874 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 381 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, 251,891 indoor locations and 54,592 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 295 locations.

In Lahore, 32,084 indoor places and 5,467 outdoor locations were checked fordengue larvae and 295 positive containers were destroyed.