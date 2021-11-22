UrduPoint.com

92 New Dengue Cases Reported From Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:21 PM

92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

Another 92 people fell victim to dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Another 92 people fell victim to dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that out of 92 cases 70 dengue cases were reported from Lahore.

He explained that 6 dengue patients were reported from Gujranwala, 3 each from Rawalpindi and Kasur, 2 from Faisalabad, one each from Attock, Chiniot, Jhang, Jehlum, Narowal, Pakpattan and Sargodha.

So far this year, 120 deaths due to dengue fever were reported from all over Punjab.

During last 24 hours, 2 deaths were reported all over the province that were from Lahore.

Similarly, 23,687 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province this year while 17,097 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore and a total of 1,255 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 874 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 381 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, 251,891 indoor locations and 54,592 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 295 locations.

In Lahore, 32,084 indoor places and 5,467 outdoor locations were checked fordengue larvae and 295 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Chiniot Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Narowal Pakpattan Attock All From

Recent Stories

EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - ..

EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - Lukashenko

1 minute ago
 APHC demands UN Security Council meeting on Kashmi ..

APHC demands UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Turkey confirms 21,177 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 21,177 daily COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 NIA raids residence, office of rights activist Khu ..

NIA raids residence, office of rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Srinagar

4 minutes ago
 Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

4 minutes ago
 Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Pe ..

Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Peshawar charge

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.