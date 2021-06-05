UrduPoint.com
92k Citizens Undergo Coronavirus Vaccine

Sat 05th June 2021 | 02:26 PM

92k Citizens undergo coronavirus vaccine

About 92,000 citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus in district Khanewal.

The district administration decided to speed up the process of vaccination and complete 100 per cent vaccination as early as possible

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :About 92,000 citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus in district Khanewal.

The district administration decided to speed up the process of vaccination and complete 100 per cent vaccination as early as possible.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi, it was decided that the vaccination centers would also be set up at private health centers. Similarly, the meeting also reviewed measures to set up vaccination centers at all Rural Health Centers (RHCs). DC Sherazi stated that the vaccination centers at RHCs would be functional at the earliest.

On this occasion, he also inspected the vaccination center established at the DC office for employees and their families.

More Stories From Health

