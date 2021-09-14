94,594 children to be vaccinated in Hangu: DC

The five-day anti-polio campaign in Hangu district would start from Friday (September 17) where 94,594 children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign in Hangu district would start from Friday (September 17) where 94,594 children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Sarmad Saleem Tuesday said that all arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming polio campaign.

He expressed these views after administering anti-polio drops to children less than five years of age in a ceremony held in his office. District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Ikramullah Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Sanaullah Khan, district heads of all the provincial departments and people attended.

The DC asked the people to bring their children to nearby hospitals and vaccination centers if case the anti-polio teams didn't arrive at their homes. He sought the cooperation of people to cooperate with the vaccinators to wipe out the disease once for all.

Earlier,the Deputy Commissioner was told that 367 mobile, 32fixed, and 22 transit teams have been constituted. He said that 114 area in-charges have been deputed for monitoring and supervision of the vaccinators.