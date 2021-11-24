UrduPoint.com

95 Pc Pakistanis Believe Switching To Alternatives Can Help Quit Cigarettes

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

95 pc Pakistanis believe switching to alternatives can help quit cigarettes

Around 95 percent Pakistanis believe switching to alternatives can help them to quit the harmful habit of smoking and 86 percent smokers who wanted to quit cigarettes were unsuccessful despite repeated attempts, reveals an opinion survey conducted in major cities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 95 percent Pakistanis believe switching to alternatives can help them to quit the harmful habit of smoking and 86 percent smokers who wanted to quit cigarettes were unsuccessful despite repeated attempts, reveals an opinion survey conducted in major cities across the country.

At a ceremony held here, sharing details of the survey with media, Founder and CEO of Association for Smoking Alternatives Pakistan (ASAP), Mirza M. Abeer, believes the best option for smokers is to quit cigarette, but the majority of smokers who cannot quit the habit should at least move to safer alternatives.

The survey was commissioned by the ASAP and conducted by Foresight Research with over 600 smokers and users of alternatives to help understand consumer perceptions about cigarette alternatives in the country. The research was a component of ASAP's anti-smoking campaign launched in early November to get one million Pakistanis to quit cigarettes.

"This would help a lot in reducing the number of smokers in the country," he remarked.

The survey asked the participants about the reasons for quitting and all of them highlighted that better health is one of the Primary reasons for switching away from cigarettes, and 98 percent of the participants believed their health has improved as a result of switching cigarette.

The survey also covered the government's role, where 82 percent of participants believed the harm caused by cigarette smoking is a public health crisis in Pakistan, and 80 percent believed the use of alternatives to cigarette smoking can help reduce the number of smokers in the country.

About 89 percent of the participants were of the view that in order to help quit smoking, alternatives to cigarettes should be readily available to smokers in Pakistan. The survey also revealed that 86 percent indicated lack of awareness about the benefits of these alternatives as the major cause.

Some 89 percent of participants also understood that the government should encourage existing users who do not quit cigarettes to at least switch to safer alternatives.

ASAP dreams of a day that Pakistan government would implement similar policies and create space for smokers who are unable to quit.

Related Topics

Pakistan November Media All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon Believes Its Time for Syrian Refugees to R ..

Lebanon Believes Its Time for Syrian Refugees to Return Home - Bouhabib

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan Post has become a profitable organization ..

Pakistan Post has become a profitable organization: Murad Saeed

54 seconds ago
 Tokyo reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily n ..

Tokyo reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily number in 2021

57 seconds ago
 5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Jap ..

5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Japan -- USGS

7 minutes ago
 EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Ri ..

EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Rights Violations - Source

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.