96 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,636 after registration of 96 new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far a total number of deaths has been recorded as 2,195.

The P&SHD confirmed that 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, three in Rawalpindi,one in Jehlum, one in Attock, six in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, one in Gujrat, one in Hafizabad, one in Mandi Bahauddin, two in Multan, five in Faisalabad, two in Chineot, two in Toba Tek Singh, one in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sargodha, one in Bahawalnagar, seven in Bahawalpur, one in Lodharan and one case was reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 926,113 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,421 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to follow SOPs forprotection.

More Stories From Health

