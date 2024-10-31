97th Free Eye Camp Concludes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
The 97th bi-annual free eye camp in Dar-ul-Hikmat Dar-ul-Shafa Hospital at Dar-ul-Ehsan Sammundri Road concluded which remained functional during the whole month of October 2024
During month-long activities, as many as 20311 operations of eye patients were conducted in addition to examining 64157 eye patients in the camp.
A spokesman of Dar-ul-Shafa Hospital said here on Thursday that 40 eye specialist doctors along with 68 dispensers and other staff performed duties in this exemplary free eye camp for the cause of ailing humanity.
He informed that 753101 eye operations had been conducted during the overall 97 camps while 2059659 eye patients had been examined at outdoor section besides providing them free medical treatment and medicines.
He said that 4401 blind by birth patients were also successfully treated in these camps whereas provision of free services, free medical treatment, free meals and dealing the patients without any discrimination were the salient features at this place, he added.
