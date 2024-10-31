Open Menu

97th Free Eye Camp Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

97th free eye camp concludes

The 97th bi-annual free eye camp in Dar-ul-Hikmat Dar-ul-Shafa Hospital at Dar-ul-Ehsan Sammundri Road concluded which remained functional during the whole month of October 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The 97th bi-annual free eye camp in Dar-ul-Hikmat Dar-ul-Shafa Hospital at Dar-ul-Ehsan Sammundri Road concluded which remained functional during the whole month of October 2024.

During month-long activities, as many as 20311 operations of eye patients were conducted in addition to examining 64157 eye patients in the camp.

A spokesman of Dar-ul-Shafa Hospital said here on Thursday that 40 eye specialist doctors along with 68 dispensers and other staff performed duties in this exemplary free eye camp for the cause of ailing humanity.

He informed that 753101 eye operations had been conducted during the overall 97 camps while 2059659 eye patients had been examined at outdoor section besides providing them free medical treatment and medicines.

He said that 4401 blind by birth patients were also successfully treated in these camps whereas provision of free services, free medical treatment, free meals and dealing the patients without any discrimination were the salient features at this place, he added.

Related Topics

Road October

Recent Stories

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

1 minute ago
 DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

2 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

18 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

18 minutes ago
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

18 minutes ago
 PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

8 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

8 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

18 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

8 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health